Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Buys Shares of 3,789 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Paychex by 13.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,526,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Insiders sold a total of 222,459 shares of company stock valued at $16,954,176 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.91. 9,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,653. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

