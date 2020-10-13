Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.56. 24,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average is $96.21. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

