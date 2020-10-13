Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 38,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3,924.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 34,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

