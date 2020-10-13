Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 3.1% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $289.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $308.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

