Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $496,000 Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 49.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $153.22. 23,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.97. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.