Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Purchases New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,571 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mondelez International by 77.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

MDLZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,917. The stock has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

