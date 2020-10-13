Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 970 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after buying an additional 34,627,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after buying an additional 2,771,230 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $701,816,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,790,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,020,000 after acquiring an additional 785,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,425,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 104,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,831. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,203 shares of company stock worth $3,505,367. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

