Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cummins by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,508,000 after purchasing an additional 745,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,099,000 after buying an additional 615,357 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 674.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,984,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after acquiring an additional 392,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.11.

CMI traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.66. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $225.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

