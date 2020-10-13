Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Reduces Stock Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald's by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in McDonald's by 4.3% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.60. 48,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,932. The stock has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.81.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

