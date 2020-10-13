Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

MUSA stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.40. The stock had a trading volume of 128,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,092. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $87,507.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $371,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,796 shares of company stock worth $4,423,417. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

