MVL 24 Hour Volume Hits $456,490.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. One MVL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, IDEX, Cryptology and UEX. In the last week, MVL has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. MVL has a market cap of $13.82 million and $456,490.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041161 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $562.14 or 0.04892619 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,575,109,037 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Cryptology, CoinBene, UEX, IDEX and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

