Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.83.

NBRV stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 932.58% and a negative return on equity of 212.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 134.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,292,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189,227 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

