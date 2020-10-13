Nano (NANO) Trading 7.1% Higher This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. Nano has a market cap of $110.08 million and $5.69 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00007165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Koinex, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last week, Nano has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,530.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.64 or 0.03353172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.64 or 0.02078325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00438213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.09 or 0.01119542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00639400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00047434 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Bit-Z, Koinex, Mercatox, OKEx, Bitinka, Kucoin, CoinFalcon, CoinEx, Kraken, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

