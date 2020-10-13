NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) to announce ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($2.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,045. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $65,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $388,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,388.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,724,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

