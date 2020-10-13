NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

NSTG opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.36. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $46.93.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $65,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 37,951 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $1,474,396.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,724,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

