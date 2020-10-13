National Investment Services of America LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

National Investment Services of America LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,277,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.50. 221,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,270,294. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

