National Investment Services of America LLC Has $988,000 Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

National Investment Services of America LLC lowered its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.71.

NYSE PNC traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.48. 23,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.48.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

