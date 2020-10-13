National Investment Services of America LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

National Investment Services of America LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 139,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $5,519,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 56,700.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 193,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,858. The firm has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

