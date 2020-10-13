National Investment Services of America LLC Sells 425 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

National Investment Services of America LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 3.6% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Danaher by 36.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Danaher stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.74. 22,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,798. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $227.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $160.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

