National Investment Services of America LLC Sells 935 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

National Investment Services of America LLC decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 482,537 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 87,706 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 853.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,137,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.26. 39,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,926. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

