Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $265.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 360,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 202,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth about $2,443,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 61,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

