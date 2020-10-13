Neblio Reaches Market Cap of $7.16 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and $490,928.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00003816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00022021 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00020466 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010027 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014818 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,985,414 coins and its circulating supply is 16,484,770 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neblio

