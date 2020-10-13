Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,367 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $26,888.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $56,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,068.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 506.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

