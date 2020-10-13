NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NEO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,125. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -797.20 and a beta of 0.80.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $10,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,570,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 10,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $376,691.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,283.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,006 shares of company stock valued at $20,157,671 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 108.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

