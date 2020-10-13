Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.80.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile
