New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,929. New York Times has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $540,212.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,445.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $7,534,313.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 553,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,166,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,747 shares of company stock worth $15,653,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in New York Times by 52.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in New York Times by 19.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of New York Times by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

