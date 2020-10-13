Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Receives $15.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,750,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,773,000 after buying an additional 2,354,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,269,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after buying an additional 505,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,727,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,190,000 after buying an additional 186,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Newell Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,823,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,338,000 after acquiring an additional 205,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,156. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development.

