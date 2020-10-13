Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $106.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXST. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.67.

NXST stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,227. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $132,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

