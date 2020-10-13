NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) & Barrick Gold (OTCMKTS:GOLD) Financial Analysis

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -559.34% Barrick Gold 39.00% 4.24% 2.83%

This table compares NextSource Materials and Barrick Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$3.21 million N/A N/A Barrick Gold $9.72 billion 5.08 $3.97 billion $0.51 54.47

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Volatility & Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NextSource Materials and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67

Barrick Gold has a consensus target price of $31.24, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats NextSource Materials on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 234 claims covering a total area of 10,736.59 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

