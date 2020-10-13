Nexus Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001632 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit and Trade By Trade. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $12.01 million and $37,553.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

