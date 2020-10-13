Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $64.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Nicolet Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.80.

NCBS stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $635.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $59,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 153.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

