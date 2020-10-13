Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Nippon Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NPSCY stock remained flat at $$10.79 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment offers steel plates and sheets; bars, beams, shapes, and rods; pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts; and stainless steel and titanium.

