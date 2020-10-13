Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $353.51 million, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.04. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 699,571 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the second quarter worth about $2,362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,975 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 274,057 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Co by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 386,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 173,127 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

