Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDXF remained flat at $$15.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169. Nordex has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

