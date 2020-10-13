Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.59. 6,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

