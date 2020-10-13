Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,702 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.1% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 571.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,577. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

