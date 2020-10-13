Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Markel by 2,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,075.50.

NYSE MKL traded down $12.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1,010.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,948. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,023.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $961.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

