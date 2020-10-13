Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $10.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.1% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,896. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

