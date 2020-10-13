Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $27.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 10.9% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $186.37. 9,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.54 and its 200-day moving average is $163.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.