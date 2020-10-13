Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises about 0.4% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.69. 245,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,646,160. The company has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.68 and a 200 day moving average of $161.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Edward Jones raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

