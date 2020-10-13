Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $88.56. 15,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $2,751,478.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $911,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

