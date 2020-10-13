Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,145 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 102.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 269.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CODI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CODI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,672. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.76. Compass Diversified Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $333.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.17 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 21,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $359,255.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,708,402.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 52,631 shares of company stock valued at $935,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

