Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 38.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $258,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.92. 5,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day moving average is $137.13. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.