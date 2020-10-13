Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 431 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 102,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

