Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.27. The stock had a trading volume of 49,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,373. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.18 and its 200 day moving average is $157.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.