NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on NOW in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of DNOW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,824. The company has a market capitalization of $580.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in NOW by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 109,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,382 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

