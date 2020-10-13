NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.94.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

