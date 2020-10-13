Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend by 33.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:NAZ opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

