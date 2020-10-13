Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NCA stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

