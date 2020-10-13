Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of JCO stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
