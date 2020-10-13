Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of JCO stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

